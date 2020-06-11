All apartments in Glendale
5531 W. Beryl Ave.

5531 West Beryl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5531 West Beryl Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom single story home sits on an enormous lot! Separate living and family rooms, tile flooring, fans throughout and master suite with vanity, walk-in closet, double sinks in bathroom and private exit to yard. Enormous backyard with shed/shop that has electricity! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 W. Beryl Ave. have any available units?
5531 W. Beryl Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5531 W. Beryl Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5531 W. Beryl Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 W. Beryl Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5531 W. Beryl Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5531 W. Beryl Ave. offer parking?
No, 5531 W. Beryl Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5531 W. Beryl Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 W. Beryl Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 W. Beryl Ave. have a pool?
No, 5531 W. Beryl Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5531 W. Beryl Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5531 W. Beryl Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 W. Beryl Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5531 W. Beryl Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5531 W. Beryl Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5531 W. Beryl Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
