5458 N 77TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WONDERFUL FOUR BEDROOM HOME IN PRIME LOCATION! BRIGHT & OPEN, SPLIT MASTER FLOOR PLAN WITH TILE IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS. FRESHLY PAINTED ON THE INSIDE PLUS BRAND NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN FEATURES A BREAKFAST BAR, BAY WINDOWS & A SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR! CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS. EASY CARE LANDSCAPING IN BOTH FRONT & BACKYARDS. LANDLORD PAYS FOR YARD GROOMING QUARTERLY. TENANT MAINTAINS IN BETWEEN TIME. THERE IS A $100 ADMIN FEE DUE WITH THE 1ST RENT PAYMENT. NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS ARE PERMITTED. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. 18 MONTH LEASE IS REQUIRED FOR INITIAL TERM.