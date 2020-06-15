All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5413 West Townley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5413 West Townley Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:26 AM

5413 West Townley Avenue

5413 West Townley Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 714682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5413 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,427 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 West Townley Avenue have any available units?
5413 West Townley Avenue has a unit available for $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5413 West Townley Avenue have?
Some of 5413 West Townley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 West Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5413 West Townley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 West Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5413 West Townley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5413 West Townley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5413 West Townley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5413 West Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 West Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 West Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 5413 West Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5413 West Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5413 West Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 West Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5413 West Townley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5413 West Townley Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity