Glendale, AZ
5401 W Echo Lane
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

5401 W Echo Lane

5401 West Echo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5401 West Echo Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO IN GLENDALE*** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story condo with 1536 square feet in Glendale. The interior features a great room, family room, master bedroom, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a private patio, storage room, assigned covered parking and community pool and spa.

Cross Streets: 51st Avenue/Dunlap
Directions: South on 51st Avenue - West on Butler - South on 54th Ave - Right on Echo Ln to property

(RLNE1861756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 W Echo Lane have any available units?
5401 W Echo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 W Echo Lane have?
Some of 5401 W Echo Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 W Echo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5401 W Echo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 W Echo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5401 W Echo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5401 W Echo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5401 W Echo Lane offers parking.
Does 5401 W Echo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 W Echo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 W Echo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5401 W Echo Lane has a pool.
Does 5401 W Echo Lane have accessible units?
No, 5401 W Echo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 W Echo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 W Echo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
