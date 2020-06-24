5401 W Echo Lane

Amenities
***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO IN GLENDALE*** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story condo with 1536 square feet in Glendale. The interior features a great room, family room, master bedroom, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a private patio, storage room, assigned covered parking and community pool and spa.
Cross Streets: 51st Avenue/Dunlap
Directions: South on 51st Avenue - West on Butler - South on 54th Ave - Right on Echo Ln to property
