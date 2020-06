Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready 3 BR, 2 bath home. Large rear yard with patio. Fireplace in family room. New carpet and wood laminate flooring in high traffic areas. Split floor plan. Mini blinds, ceiling fans, all bedrooms have large closets for storage. RV parking on side of garage. Close to schools, shopping and freeways. Must see call today for a showing