5321 West Gardenia Avenue

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

Spacious 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath House with 2 Bonus Rooms! This is the Front house, and it has 2 Separate Living Rooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Bedrooms downstairs, 1 Master Bedroom and 2 Bonus Rooms Upstairs, could be used as bedrooms. Fresh Paint and Tile Throughout!



The Guest House has been Rented. Shared Large Fenced Yard. NO CATS, Small Pets Only- approved by the Owner, NO Restricted Breeds. Off street parking for many cars. Only a few minutes from Downtown Glendale Shopping and Restaurants. Rent The Main House $1195 a month, and $1195 Deposit. Call NOW, this Gem Will NOT last. Crissy 602-550-5058 and Email for more Info and qualifications Crissy@flraz.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.