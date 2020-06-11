All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5321 West Gardenia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5321 West Gardenia Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

5321 West Gardenia Avenue

5321 West Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5321 West Gardenia Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Spacious 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath House with 2 Bonus Rooms! This is the Front house, and it has 2 Separate Living Rooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Bedrooms downstairs, 1 Master Bedroom and 2 Bonus Rooms Upstairs, could be used as bedrooms. Fresh Paint and Tile Throughout!

The Guest House has been Rented. Shared Large Fenced Yard. NO CATS, Small Pets Only- approved by the Owner, NO Restricted Breeds. Off street parking for many cars. Only a few minutes from Downtown Glendale Shopping and Restaurants. Rent The Main House $1195 a month, and $1195 Deposit. Call NOW, this Gem Will NOT last. Crissy 602-550-5058 and Email for more Info and qualifications Crissy@flraz.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 West Gardenia Avenue have any available units?
5321 West Gardenia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5321 West Gardenia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5321 West Gardenia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 West Gardenia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5321 West Gardenia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5321 West Gardenia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5321 West Gardenia Avenue offers parking.
Does 5321 West Gardenia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 West Gardenia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 West Gardenia Avenue have a pool?
No, 5321 West Gardenia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5321 West Gardenia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5321 West Gardenia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 West Gardenia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5321 West Gardenia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5321 West Gardenia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5321 West Gardenia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College