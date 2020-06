Amenities

This is a beautiful 3+2 home in a great neighborhood, tile and laminate floors throughout, plantation shutters, new low E windows, remodeled bathrooms, new roof, new paint inside and out, low maintenance yard, gravel front, artificial turf in the back, huge covered back patio, this home has been very well cared for.