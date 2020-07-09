All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
5141 W Vogel Avenue
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

5141 W Vogel Avenue

5141 West Vogel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5141 West Vogel Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Shows like new, well maintained single level patio home, open floor plan, private front patio entry opens to dining & living areas with cozy fireplace & glass doors to back patio.Modern eat in kitchen, bay window, smoothtop stove, refrigerator included, light & bright front windows. Laundry closet includes full sized washer & dryer. Two spacious bedrooms, master walk-in closet & private bath. Cool diagonal tile floors except for carpeted bedrooms. Exterior storage sheds located in front & rear of home, spacious back yard features covered patio. Located in quiet culdesac near community pool, clubhouse & tennis court in park like setting.Visit popular downtown Glendale antique shops, Metrocenter & enjoy Glendale Community College activities.Call today to schedule private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 W Vogel Avenue have any available units?
5141 W Vogel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5141 W Vogel Avenue have?
Some of 5141 W Vogel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 W Vogel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5141 W Vogel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 W Vogel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5141 W Vogel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5141 W Vogel Avenue offer parking?
No, 5141 W Vogel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5141 W Vogel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5141 W Vogel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 W Vogel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5141 W Vogel Avenue has a pool.
Does 5141 W Vogel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5141 W Vogel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 W Vogel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5141 W Vogel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

