5141 W Vogel Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool tennis court

Shows like new, well maintained single level patio home, open floor plan, private front patio entry opens to dining & living areas with cozy fireplace & glass doors to back patio.Modern eat in kitchen, bay window, smoothtop stove, refrigerator included, light & bright front windows. Laundry closet includes full sized washer & dryer. Two spacious bedrooms, master walk-in closet & private bath. Cool diagonal tile floors except for carpeted bedrooms. Exterior storage sheds located in front & rear of home, spacious back yard features covered patio. Located in quiet culdesac near community pool, clubhouse & tennis court in park like setting.Visit popular downtown Glendale antique shops, Metrocenter & enjoy Glendale Community College activities.Call today to schedule private viewing.