5140 W Willow Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated move in ready one of a kind home. Boasts vaulted ceilings and granite countertops. Home features eat-in kitchen and pantry, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, and new flooring. Close to ASU West campus. Close to hospital. No HOA. Deposit $1340.00 admin fee $125, monthly sales taxes and no pets. ***All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit.***