All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5140 W Willow Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5140 W Willow Ave
Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

5140 W Willow Ave

5140 West Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5140 West Willow Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated move in ready one of a kind home. Boasts vaulted ceilings and granite countertops. Home features eat-in kitchen and pantry, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, and new flooring. Close to ASU West campus. Close to hospital. No HOA. Deposit $1340.00 admin fee $125, monthly sales taxes and no pets. ***All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 W Willow Ave have any available units?
5140 W Willow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 W Willow Ave have?
Some of 5140 W Willow Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 W Willow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5140 W Willow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 W Willow Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5140 W Willow Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5140 W Willow Ave offer parking?
No, 5140 W Willow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5140 W Willow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 W Willow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 W Willow Ave have a pool?
No, 5140 W Willow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5140 W Willow Ave have accessible units?
No, 5140 W Willow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 W Willow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 W Willow Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College