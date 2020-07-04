Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4844 W NORTHERN Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4844 W NORTHERN Avenue
4844 West Northern Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4844 West Northern Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue have any available units?
4844 W NORTHERN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue have?
Some of 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4844 W NORTHERN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue offer parking?
No, 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4844 W NORTHERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
