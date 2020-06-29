4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue

Amenities

This is it! Fantastic 3 bed, 2.5 bath home featuring a gated front courtyard, 2 car garage with direct entry, large downstairs laundry room, vaulted ceilings, open dining and living area, with designer paint throughout, and AMAZING wood tile flooring! You simply have to come see it for yourself! The elegant kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, a pantry, matching stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and a charming breakfast bar. The grandiose master bedroom boasts a full bath along with a spacious walk-in closet. Part of a wonderful community with a refreshing pool perfect for the summer, this home has everything you'll ever need! Schedule a showing before it's gone! ***$200.00 of the security deposit is a non refundable administration fee.***