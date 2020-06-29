All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue

4738 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4738 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is it! Fantastic 3 bed, 2.5 bath home featuring a gated front courtyard, 2 car garage with direct entry, large downstairs laundry room, vaulted ceilings, open dining and living area, with designer paint throughout, and AMAZING wood tile flooring! You simply have to come see it for yourself! The elegant kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, a pantry, matching stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and a charming breakfast bar. The grandiose master bedroom boasts a full bath along with a spacious walk-in closet. Part of a wonderful community with a refreshing pool perfect for the summer, this home has everything you'll ever need! Schedule a showing before it's gone! ***$200.00 of the security deposit is a non refundable administration fee.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue have any available units?
4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue have?
Some of 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4738 W TOWNLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College