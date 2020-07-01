All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4625 West Midway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4625 West Midway Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 4:16 PM

4625 West Midway Avenue

4625 West Midway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4625 West Midway Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a large open kitchen with view to family room! Tile and carpet flooring, neutral colors throughout and a wonderful swimming pool that includes weekly maintenance! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 West Midway Avenue have any available units?
4625 West Midway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4625 West Midway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4625 West Midway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 West Midway Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4625 West Midway Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4625 West Midway Avenue offer parking?
No, 4625 West Midway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4625 West Midway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 West Midway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 West Midway Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4625 West Midway Avenue has a pool.
Does 4625 West Midway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4625 West Midway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 West Midway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4625 West Midway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4625 West Midway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4625 West Midway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College