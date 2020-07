Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful three bedroom two bath home for rent. This 1664 sq ft home is in great condition. Updated kitchen with newer appliances, new flooring, fireplace and ceiling fans throughout. Big yard with a patio. Very deep two car garage can almost fit four small cars. Looking for great tenants to take care of this lovely home. Owner does not want pets.