4613 W CARON Street

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

RENT-TO-OWN ONLY this home for just $1,450/month! Se habla Espanol. No application fee! Wonderful 4 bedroom, 1.75 bath durable block built home is well laid out for its size. The backyard is spacious with plenty of room for the kids and pets to run around. Just minutes away from major freeways, Castles N' Coasters, shopping and dining. Located in desirable west Phoenix neighborhood just blocks away from Mission Park and very close to Arizona College, Apollo and Sunset schools. But best of all... NO HOA! While at the home, you are welcome to take an application from the flyer box and submit it with no obligation and best of all, NO FEE!