Glendale, AZ
4613 W CARON Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:37 AM

4613 W CARON Street

4613 West Caron Street · No Longer Available
Location

4613 West Caron Street, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RENT-TO-OWN ONLY this home for just $1,450/month! Se habla Espanol. No application fee! Wonderful 4 bedroom, 1.75 bath durable block built home is well laid out for its size. The backyard is spacious with plenty of room for the kids and pets to run around. Just minutes away from major freeways, Castles N' Coasters, shopping and dining. Located in desirable west Phoenix neighborhood just blocks away from Mission Park and very close to Arizona College, Apollo and Sunset schools. But best of all... NO HOA! While at the home, you are welcome to take an application from the flyer box and submit it with no obligation and best of all, NO FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 W CARON Street have any available units?
4613 W CARON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 W CARON Street have?
Some of 4613 W CARON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 W CARON Street currently offering any rent specials?
4613 W CARON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 W CARON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4613 W CARON Street is pet friendly.
Does 4613 W CARON Street offer parking?
Yes, 4613 W CARON Street offers parking.
Does 4613 W CARON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 W CARON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 W CARON Street have a pool?
No, 4613 W CARON Street does not have a pool.
Does 4613 W CARON Street have accessible units?
No, 4613 W CARON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 W CARON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4613 W CARON Street does not have units with dishwashers.

