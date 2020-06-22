All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4611 West Christy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4611 West Christy Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:11 AM

4611 West Christy Drive

4611 West Christy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4611 West Christy Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304
Peoria Ave Citizen's Group

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is waiting for you! Home features a living room, dining room, and formal living room with fireplace. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Home has tile throughout except for carpet in the bedrooms. Back yard is great for entertaining and has a large storage shed for extra storage. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. Apply on our website at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 West Christy Drive have any available units?
4611 West Christy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 West Christy Drive have?
Some of 4611 West Christy Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 West Christy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4611 West Christy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 West Christy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4611 West Christy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4611 West Christy Drive offer parking?
No, 4611 West Christy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4611 West Christy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 West Christy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 West Christy Drive have a pool?
No, 4611 West Christy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4611 West Christy Drive have accessible units?
No, 4611 West Christy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 West Christy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 West Christy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College