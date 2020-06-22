4611 West Christy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is waiting for you! Home features a living room, dining room, and formal living room with fireplace. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Home has tile throughout except for carpet in the bedrooms. Back yard is great for entertaining and has a large storage shed for extra storage. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. Apply on our website at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.