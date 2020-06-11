All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

4561 W MCLELLAN Road

4561 West Mclellan Road
Location

4561 West Mclellan Road, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Lovely updated town-home...New neutral paint, laminate wood flooring, kitchen & bath cabinets & all new appliances. Great room floor-plan includes large living room that opens to dinning area and large modern kitchen. Split bedrooms, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, make-up vanity and bathroom. 2nd bedroom & full bathroom. Large covered patio in back. 2 car carport out front with direct entry to home. Extra storage room too. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook-up. Just a quick walk to the community pool. There is a $100.non-refundable administration fee due with 1st months rent. $55.00 application fee per primary applicant. $25.00 for each additional adult who is not one of the primary applicants. Please read cover page of the application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

