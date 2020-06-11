4561 W MCLELLAN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Lovely updated town-home...New neutral paint, laminate wood flooring, kitchen & bath cabinets & all new appliances. Great room floor-plan includes large living room that opens to dinning area and large modern kitchen. Split bedrooms, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, make-up vanity and bathroom. 2nd bedroom & full bathroom. Large covered patio in back. 2 car carport out front with direct entry to home. Extra storage room too. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook-up. Just a quick walk to the community pool. There is a $100.non-refundable administration fee due with 1st months rent. $55.00 application fee per primary applicant. $25.00 for each additional adult who is not one of the primary applicants. Please read cover page of the application.