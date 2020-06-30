4536 W Cheryl Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM + DEN / 2 BATHROOM HOME GLENDALE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1604 square feet and is located in Glendale. The interior features a great room with a fireplace, family room, den, kitchen with breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk-in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and wood flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, storage shed, block fencing, and desert front yard landscaping.



Cross Streets: 43rd Avenue/Peoria

Directions: West on Peoria, South on 45th Avenue, West on Cheryl to property



(RLNE3429606)