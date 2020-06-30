All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4536 W Cheryl Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4536 W Cheryl Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4536 W Cheryl Drive

4536 West Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4536 West Cheryl Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302
Peoria Ave Citizen's Group

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM + DEN / 2 BATHROOM HOME GLENDALE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1604 square feet and is located in Glendale. The interior features a great room with a fireplace, family room, den, kitchen with breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk-in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and wood flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, storage shed, block fencing, and desert front yard landscaping.

Cross Streets: 43rd Avenue/Peoria
Directions: West on Peoria, South on 45th Avenue, West on Cheryl to property

(RLNE3429606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 W Cheryl Drive have any available units?
4536 W Cheryl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 W Cheryl Drive have?
Some of 4536 W Cheryl Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 W Cheryl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4536 W Cheryl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 W Cheryl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4536 W Cheryl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4536 W Cheryl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4536 W Cheryl Drive offers parking.
Does 4536 W Cheryl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 W Cheryl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 W Cheryl Drive have a pool?
No, 4536 W Cheryl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4536 W Cheryl Drive have accessible units?
No, 4536 W Cheryl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 W Cheryl Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 W Cheryl Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College