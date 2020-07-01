All apartments in Glendale
4402 W Orchid Ln
4402 W Orchid Ln

4402 West Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4402 West Orchid Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath home in Sands Oasis is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Sands Oasis is available for immediate move in! Home has separate formal dining area and office/den. Home also features a fireplace, over sized walk in shower in the master bath, double sinks and a jetted tiled tub in the guest bath. Home has ceiling fans through out, lots of storage, and a huge finished back yard with a covered patio. Property is close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5475342)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 W Orchid Ln have any available units?
4402 W Orchid Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 W Orchid Ln have?
Some of 4402 W Orchid Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 W Orchid Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4402 W Orchid Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 W Orchid Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4402 W Orchid Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4402 W Orchid Ln offer parking?
No, 4402 W Orchid Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4402 W Orchid Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 W Orchid Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 W Orchid Ln have a pool?
No, 4402 W Orchid Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4402 W Orchid Ln have accessible units?
No, 4402 W Orchid Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 W Orchid Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 W Orchid Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

