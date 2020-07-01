4402 W Orchid Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bath home in Sands Oasis is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Sands Oasis is available for immediate move in! Home has separate formal dining area and office/den. Home also features a fireplace, over sized walk in shower in the master bath, double sinks and a jetted tiled tub in the guest bath. Home has ceiling fans through out, lots of storage, and a huge finished back yard with a covered patio. Property is close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



