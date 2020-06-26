All apartments in Glendale
4040 W MONONA Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 7:10 PM

4040 W MONONA Drive

4040 W Monona Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4040 W Monona Dr, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Stop and see this BRAND NEW Smart Home in friendly North Valley community, Kingston Place. Perfect for family or roommates. Close to 101 and Amex, USAA, Deer Valley, Basis Peoria, Major hospitals, Midwestern University, Golf courses, Restaurants, Arrowhead town center, Peoria sports complex,. Single story energy efficient home with tiles floors & carpet bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances . wifi enabled, front door with Ring Video door bell, Honeywell smart thermostat, SMART home, LED Bulbs light the main areas, 2 car garage, Tankless gas water heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 W MONONA Drive have any available units?
4040 W MONONA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 W MONONA Drive have?
Some of 4040 W MONONA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 W MONONA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4040 W MONONA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 W MONONA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4040 W MONONA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4040 W MONONA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4040 W MONONA Drive offers parking.
Does 4040 W MONONA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 W MONONA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 W MONONA Drive have a pool?
No, 4040 W MONONA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4040 W MONONA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4040 W MONONA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 W MONONA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 W MONONA Drive has units with dishwashers.
