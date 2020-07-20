21960 N. 71st Ln.

Amenities

Fantastic Glendale property in sought after Hillcrest Ranch neighborhood! Open floor-plan with separate family & living rooms. Spacious kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances (refrigerator will be installed). 4 bedrooms including a large master suite with private bath featuring double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Enormous private backyard with covered patio. Just minutes from 101-Loop & tons of restaurants/shopping in Arrowhead.

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.