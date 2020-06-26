21596 N 59TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Renal house in Arrowhead Ranch sub-div!!!This home has a beautiful double door entry into the formal living and dining rooms, The soaring vaulted ceilings and large windows bring in the natural light. The kitchen, dining and family room are open concept. The family room has a feature wall has a stone front fireplace. The kitchen has beautiful custom cabinets, granite counters with matching glass back splash, center island has breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space, pendent and recessed lighting. The spacious master has private entry to the balcony, a feature wall with fireplace and and built in drawers and cabinets. An arch way leads to the ensuite with his & her closets, a double vanity, soaking tub, seperate shower and a private toilet room