21596 N 59TH Lane
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

21596 N 59TH Lane

21596 North 59th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21596 North 59th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Renal house in Arrowhead Ranch sub-div!!!This home has a beautiful double door entry into the formal living and dining rooms, The soaring vaulted ceilings and large windows bring in the natural light. The kitchen, dining and family room are open concept. The family room has a feature wall has a stone front fireplace. The kitchen has beautiful custom cabinets, granite counters with matching glass back splash, center island has breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space, pendent and recessed lighting. The spacious master has private entry to the balcony, a feature wall with fireplace and and built in drawers and cabinets. An arch way leads to the ensuite with his & her closets, a double vanity, soaking tub, seperate shower and a private toilet room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

