All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 19956 N Matilda Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
19956 N Matilda Ln
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

19956 N Matilda Ln

19956 North Matilda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19956 North Matilda Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely 4 bed 3 bath home has travertine tile, newer carpet and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom has double sinks, separate tub and shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The laundry room is just off of the kitchen and the home has a loft and balcony. $49 application fee per adult. 2.2% city rental tax. 1.7% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5414234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19956 N Matilda Ln have any available units?
19956 N Matilda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19956 N Matilda Ln have?
Some of 19956 N Matilda Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19956 N Matilda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19956 N Matilda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19956 N Matilda Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 19956 N Matilda Ln is pet friendly.
Does 19956 N Matilda Ln offer parking?
No, 19956 N Matilda Ln does not offer parking.
Does 19956 N Matilda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19956 N Matilda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19956 N Matilda Ln have a pool?
No, 19956 N Matilda Ln does not have a pool.
Does 19956 N Matilda Ln have accessible units?
No, 19956 N Matilda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19956 N Matilda Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19956 N Matilda Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College