19956 N Matilda Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This lovely 4 bed 3 bath home has travertine tile, newer carpet and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom has double sinks, separate tub and shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The laundry room is just off of the kitchen and the home has a loft and balcony. $49 application fee per adult. 2.2% city rental tax. 1.7% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.



You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5414234)