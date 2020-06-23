Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

19309 N. 60th Avenue Available 11/26/19 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home Near Arrowhead - Large great room with carpet. Kitchen has a center island, tile flooring, and gas stove. Master bedroom is large and bathroom has both a tub and shower. Extra refrigerator in laundry room. Spacious backyard great for entertaining!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1500

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1500

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1500 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



