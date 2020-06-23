All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 19309 N. 60th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
19309 N. 60th Avenue
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

19309 N. 60th Avenue

19309 North 60th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19309 North 60th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
19309 N. 60th Avenue Available 11/26/19 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home Near Arrowhead - Large great room with carpet. Kitchen has a center island, tile flooring, and gas stove. Master bedroom is large and bathroom has both a tub and shower. Extra refrigerator in laundry room. Spacious backyard great for entertaining!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1500
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1500
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1500 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE3540339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19309 N. 60th Avenue have any available units?
19309 N. 60th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19309 N. 60th Avenue have?
Some of 19309 N. 60th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19309 N. 60th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19309 N. 60th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19309 N. 60th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19309 N. 60th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19309 N. 60th Avenue offer parking?
No, 19309 N. 60th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 19309 N. 60th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19309 N. 60th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19309 N. 60th Avenue have a pool?
No, 19309 N. 60th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19309 N. 60th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19309 N. 60th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19309 N. 60th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19309 N. 60th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College