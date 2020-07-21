All apartments in Glendale
19027 N 74th Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

19027 N 74th Avenue

19027 North 74th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19027 North 74th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This stunning home located in the desirable golf course community of Arrowhead boasts a large and spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining. The 4 Bdrm and 2.5 Bath home has a spa like Master retreat that has its own private balcony, Separate walk in shower and garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closet., Formal living and dining area, Large open concept great rm,Gourmet kitchen, island and breakfast nook. vaulted ceilings and 3 car garage, French doors lead you to a lush backyard with green grass and citrus trees the perfect back drop for outdoor entertaining all under a large extended patio, Located half a mile from the nationally ranked Basis School. Within 1 mile of Grocery, shopping, restaurants and night life. Just a few miles from major freeway access to the 101. Community amenities include parks, playgrounds, basketball court, picnic areas, tennis courts, green belts, waterways and the prestigious Arrowhead Country Club with membership. .This home is available for quick move-in. Dogs/Cats will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a NRF $500 pet deposit. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $1975.00 +4%Tax. / $1975 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+must apply). TO SET UP A VIEWING please text 623-695-9691

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19027 N 74th Avenue have any available units?
19027 N 74th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19027 N 74th Avenue have?
Some of 19027 N 74th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19027 N 74th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19027 N 74th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19027 N 74th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19027 N 74th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19027 N 74th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19027 N 74th Avenue offers parking.
Does 19027 N 74th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19027 N 74th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19027 N 74th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 19027 N 74th Avenue has a pool.
Does 19027 N 74th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19027 N 74th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19027 N 74th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19027 N 74th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
