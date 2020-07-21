19027 N 74th Avenue

Amenities

This stunning home located in the desirable golf course community of Arrowhead boasts a large and spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining. The 4 Bdrm and 2.5 Bath home has a spa like Master retreat that has its own private balcony, Separate walk in shower and garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closet., Formal living and dining area, Large open concept great rm,Gourmet kitchen, island and breakfast nook. vaulted ceilings and 3 car garage, French doors lead you to a lush backyard with green grass and citrus trees the perfect back drop for outdoor entertaining all under a large extended patio, Located half a mile from the nationally ranked Basis School. Within 1 mile of Grocery, shopping, restaurants and night life. Just a few miles from major freeway access to the 101. Community amenities include parks, playgrounds, basketball court, picnic areas, tennis courts, green belts, waterways and the prestigious Arrowhead Country Club with membership. .This home is available for quick move-in. Dogs/Cats will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a NRF $500 pet deposit. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $1975.00 +4%Tax. / $1975 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+must apply). TO SET UP A VIEWING please text 623-695-9691