18882 N 77TH Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Furnished Rental with month to month or short term occupancy, beginning in April until October 2020. Spectacular views of the lake, golf course and sunsets!! 3 bed plus loft home with tile flooring, custom railing , designer fixtures, custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. There is a balcony off master suite and loft with great views. Outside features include pebble tec pool with waterfall, built-in barbeque, outdoor fridge, outdoor tv over looking the pool, and covered patio with ceiling fans. Picturesque windows in familyroom and living room with views of the pool, lake, and golf course. $4,500 per month from November to the end of April, $2,200 per month from May to end of October