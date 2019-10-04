All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
18882 N 77TH Avenue
18882 N 77TH Avenue

18882 North 77th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18882 North 77th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Furnished Rental with month to month or short term occupancy, beginning in April until October 2020. Spectacular views of the lake, golf course and sunsets!! 3 bed plus loft home with tile flooring, custom railing , designer fixtures, custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. There is a balcony off master suite and loft with great views. Outside features include pebble tec pool with waterfall, built-in barbeque, outdoor fridge, outdoor tv over looking the pool, and covered patio with ceiling fans. Picturesque windows in familyroom and living room with views of the pool, lake, and golf course. $4,500 per month from November to the end of April, $2,200 per month from May to end of October

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18882 N 77TH Avenue have any available units?
18882 N 77TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18882 N 77TH Avenue have?
Some of 18882 N 77TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18882 N 77TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18882 N 77TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18882 N 77TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18882 N 77TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 18882 N 77TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18882 N 77TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 18882 N 77TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18882 N 77TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18882 N 77TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18882 N 77TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 18882 N 77TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18882 N 77TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18882 N 77TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18882 N 77TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
