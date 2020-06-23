18824 N 60th Ln

Amenities

Available 04/21/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Arrowhead Ranch. Home includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Hard surface flooring throughout the entire home. Corner lot with a spacious backyard in a great neighborhood.



Rental terms:



$49 App Fee per Adult.

2.2% city rental tax

1.7% monthly admin fee

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.



