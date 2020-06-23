All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
18824 N 60th Ln
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

18824 N 60th Ln

18824 North 60th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18824 North 60th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 04/21/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Arrowhead Ranch. Home includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Hard surface flooring throughout the entire home. Corner lot with a spacious backyard in a great neighborhood.

Rental terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.
2.2% city rental tax
1.7% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5653080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18824 N 60th Ln have any available units?
18824 N 60th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 18824 N 60th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18824 N 60th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18824 N 60th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 18824 N 60th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 18824 N 60th Ln offer parking?
No, 18824 N 60th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 18824 N 60th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18824 N 60th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18824 N 60th Ln have a pool?
No, 18824 N 60th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 18824 N 60th Ln have accessible units?
No, 18824 N 60th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18824 N 60th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 18824 N 60th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18824 N 60th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 18824 N 60th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
