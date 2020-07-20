All apartments in Glendale
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

18208 N 54th Ln.

18208 North 54th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18208 North 54th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1763 square feet and is located in Glendale. The interior features a great room, family room, dining room, kitchen with a breakfast bar, master suite with exit to back yard and walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the bathroom vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, carpet and ceramic tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in front and back yards.

Cross Streets: Union Hills & 59th Ave
Direction: East on Union Hills, South on 55th Ave, East on Michigan Ave, North on 54th Ln to the home on the Left

(RLNE4948327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18208 N 54th Ln. have any available units?
18208 N 54th Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18208 N 54th Ln. have?
Some of 18208 N 54th Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18208 N 54th Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
18208 N 54th Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18208 N 54th Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 18208 N 54th Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 18208 N 54th Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 18208 N 54th Ln. offers parking.
Does 18208 N 54th Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18208 N 54th Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18208 N 54th Ln. have a pool?
No, 18208 N 54th Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 18208 N 54th Ln. have accessible units?
No, 18208 N 54th Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 18208 N 54th Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18208 N 54th Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
