16316 North 73rd Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

WARMING: DESERT RIVER REALTY IS ONLY COMPANY TO REPRESENT TO THE OWNER MANAGER THE PROPERTY



SOLAR BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 16' CEILINGS IN GREEN CERTIFIED COMMUNITY. INCLUDES 3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN AND 2.5 BATHS, CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, UPGRADED BLACK APPLIANCES, UPGRADED FLOORING, LAUNDRY SINK WITH CABINETS, SCROLL IRON RAILING, FAUX WOOD BLINDS AND MUCH MORE. Covered Patio. No Pet, No section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.