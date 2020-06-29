14481 N. 58th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Quiet townhouse complex. Both master suites are huge with full private baths. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinetry, all your appliances. 2 car garage equipped with built in cabinets. Generously sized private court yard with built in fire pit for your enjoyment. Inside laundry with courtesy washer and dryer included. This wonderful communtiy is landscaped with beautiful trees, green grass, a community pool and tennis/basketball courts. Great location near schools, shopping, hospitals & freeways. Landlord covers your water and trash. You just cover your own electricity.