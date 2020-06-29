All apartments in Glendale
Last updated September 26 2019 at 6:14 PM

14481 N. 58th Ave.

14481 North 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14481 North 58th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Quiet townhouse complex. Both master suites are huge with full private baths. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinetry, all your appliances. 2 car garage equipped with built in cabinets. Generously sized private court yard with built in fire pit for your enjoyment. Inside laundry with courtesy washer and dryer included. This wonderful communtiy is landscaped with beautiful trees, green grass, a community pool and tennis/basketball courts. Great location near schools, shopping, hospitals & freeways. Landlord covers your water and trash. You just cover your own electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14481 N. 58th Ave. have any available units?
14481 N. 58th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14481 N. 58th Ave. have?
Some of 14481 N. 58th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14481 N. 58th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14481 N. 58th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14481 N. 58th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 14481 N. 58th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 14481 N. 58th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 14481 N. 58th Ave. offers parking.
Does 14481 N. 58th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14481 N. 58th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14481 N. 58th Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 14481 N. 58th Ave. has a pool.
Does 14481 N. 58th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14481 N. 58th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14481 N. 58th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14481 N. 58th Ave. has units with dishwashers.

