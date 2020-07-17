12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 2020 new build 1 bed / 1 bath 600+ sq. ft. casita includes a fully equipped living quarters, modern kitchen complete black stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Large bedroom with in-closet washer & dryer. Backyard seating area, and access to use 2 car garage.

Major Cross Streets: W. Glendale Ave & El Mirage Rd.

Total Move-in: $1150 refundable deposit plus renter's insurance (if on job more than 3 months)

Please see property tour: https://youtu.be/nHaA-vU6pv8



Renter Requirement:

• Income 3x Rent

• Clean background

• Credit & Rental History (depends)

