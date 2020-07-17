12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B

Amenities
This 2020 new build 1 bed / 1 bath 600+ sq. ft. casita includes a fully equipped living quarters, modern kitchen complete black stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Large bedroom with in-closet washer & dryer. Backyard seating area, and access to use 2 car garage.
Major Cross Streets: W. Glendale Ave & El Mirage Rd.
Total Move-in: $1150 refundable deposit plus renter's insurance (if on job more than 3 months)
Please see property tour: https://youtu.be/nHaA-vU6pv8
Renter Requirement:
• Income 3x Rent
• Clean background
• Credit & Rental History (depends)
