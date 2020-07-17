All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 6 2020 at 1:30 AM

12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B

12338 W Glenn Dr · (602) 456-7299
Location

12338 W Glenn Dr, Glendale, AZ 85307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 2020 new build 1 bed / 1 bath 600+ sq. ft. casita includes a fully equipped living quarters, modern kitchen complete black stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Large bedroom with in-closet washer & dryer. Backyard seating area, and access to use 2 car garage.
Major Cross Streets: W. Glendale Ave & El Mirage Rd.
Total Move-in: $1150 refundable deposit plus renter's insurance (if on job more than 3 months)
Please see property tour: https://youtu.be/nHaA-vU6pv8

Renter Requirement:
• Income 3x Rent
• Clean background
• Credit & Rental History (depends)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B have any available units?
12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B have?
Some of 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B currently offering any rent specials?
12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B pet-friendly?
No, 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B offer parking?
Yes, 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B offers parking.
Does 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B have a pool?
No, 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B does not have a pool.
Does 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B have accessible units?
No, 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B does not have accessible units.
Does 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B has units with dishwashers.
