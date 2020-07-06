All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:10 PM

10336 North 62nd Avenue

10336 North 62nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10336 North 62nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10336 North 62nd Avenue have any available units?
10336 North 62nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 10336 North 62nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10336 North 62nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10336 North 62nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10336 North 62nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10336 North 62nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 10336 North 62nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10336 North 62nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10336 North 62nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10336 North 62nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 10336 North 62nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10336 North 62nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10336 North 62nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10336 North 62nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10336 North 62nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10336 North 62nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10336 North 62nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

