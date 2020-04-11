All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 10237 North 66th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
10237 North 66th Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 11:25 PM

10237 North 66th Avenue

10237 North 66th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10237 North 66th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTRALIZED LOCATION near 67th Ave and Peoria! Quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single level patio home with 2-car garage, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street in Chaparral Ranch. Mature trees surround this quiet neighborhood. Home has been lovingly cared! Pets depending on landlord approval.

**No Street Parking**

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10237 North 66th Avenue have any available units?
10237 North 66th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10237 North 66th Avenue have?
Some of 10237 North 66th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10237 North 66th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10237 North 66th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10237 North 66th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10237 North 66th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10237 North 66th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10237 North 66th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10237 North 66th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10237 North 66th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10237 North 66th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10237 North 66th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10237 North 66th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10237 North 66th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10237 North 66th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10237 North 66th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College