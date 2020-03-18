All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 4 2019 at 10:53 PM

10213 North 51st Drive

10213 North 51st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10213 North 51st Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 5 bedroom home with gorgeous pool! This home has upgraded flooring throughout with tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Newer stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with quartz counter tops. Easy to maintain backyard with lots of entertaining space! This house located at 10213 N 51st Dr in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! Monthly city tax 2.2% Residents will be charged $150.00 per month for all pool services, in addition to rent. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. 
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10213 North 51st Drive have any available units?
10213 North 51st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10213 North 51st Drive have?
Some of 10213 North 51st Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10213 North 51st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10213 North 51st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10213 North 51st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10213 North 51st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10213 North 51st Drive offer parking?
No, 10213 North 51st Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10213 North 51st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10213 North 51st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10213 North 51st Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10213 North 51st Drive has a pool.
Does 10213 North 51st Drive have accessible units?
No, 10213 North 51st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10213 North 51st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10213 North 51st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
