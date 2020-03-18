10213 North 51st Drive

Amenities

Charming 5 bedroom home with gorgeous pool! This home has upgraded flooring throughout with tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Newer stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with quartz counter tops. Easy to maintain backyard with lots of entertaining space! This house located at 10213 N 51st Dr in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! Monthly city tax 2.2% Residents will be charged $150.00 per month for all pool services, in addition to rent. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.

