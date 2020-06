Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking to sublease my downstairs apartment ASAP due to health reasons. You will love it here. Its quiet, all new flooring faux laminate, new appliances which are energy efficient, new lighting with led lightbulbs, separate bathroom from the bedroom, patio with storage. Pets allowed. Will need to fill out an application with the apartment office and do a roommate release for me when you are approved.