Park Meadow

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: min/max: $200 - $400
fee: min/max: $200 - $400
limit: 2
rent: min/max: $30 - $60
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $200 refundable pet deposit for each pet. There is a $200 non-refundable pet fee for each pet. Pet rent is $30 per month per pet. No weight limit, however aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Other. Please contact us for parking policy details.