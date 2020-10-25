All apartments in Gilbert
Park Meadow
Last updated October 25 2020 at 11:50 AM
Park Meadow

125 E Guadalupe Rd · (480) 470-3016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01107 · Avail. Dec 29

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 02302 · Avail. Dec 7

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 12202 · Avail. Nov 14

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00142 · Avail. Nov 27

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 00243 · Avail. Dec 22

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 00125 · Avail. Nov 14

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Meadow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
internet access
You'll love coming home to Park Meadow Apartments. We offer one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our newly remodeled apartments boast a modern design with comfort and style in mind. Located at 125 East Guadalupe Road in Gilbert, Arizona (Crossroads: Gilbert Road and Guadalupe) Park Meadow provides immediate access to Downtown Gilbert where shopping, dining, and entertainment are plentiful. Comfort, convenience, and thoughtful design converge at Park Meadow Apartments.

Property Details

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: min/max: $200 - $400
fee: min/max: $200 - $400
limit: 2
rent: min/max: $30 - $60
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $200 refundable pet deposit for each pet. There is a $200 non-refundable pet fee for each pet. Pet rent is $30 per month per pet. No weight limit, however aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Other. Please contact us for parking policy details.
Find More Rentals By

Bedrooms

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert Studio Apartments

Bedrooms

Amenities

Find More Rentals in Nearby

Cities

Counties

Neighborhoods

Colleges

Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Meadow have any available units?
Park Meadow has 14 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Meadow have?
Some of Park Meadow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
Park Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Meadow is pet friendly.
Does Park Meadow offer parking?
Yes, Park Meadow offers parking.
Does Park Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Meadow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Meadow have a pool?
Yes, Park Meadow has a pool.
Does Park Meadow have accessible units?
No, Park Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does Park Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Meadow has units with dishwashers.
