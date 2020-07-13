AL
75 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Apache Junction, AZ

Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.

507 East 10th Avenue
507 East 10th Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$899
844 sqft
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! 4 plex apt built in 2005, very beautiful and open layout, hookups for stackable washer/dryer, 2 full baths, tenant pays

1177 3rd Avenue
1177 West 3rd Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1125 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. Spacious and open with neutral paint, incredible wood-look flooring throughout! Split bedroom plan, updated toilets, sinks, faucets, blinds, ceiling fans, and light fixtures.
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.

11236 E QUARRY Avenue
11236 East Quarry Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in conveniently located area of Mesa!! Private backyard with no neighbors behind and lots of space to enjoy. Home has neutral carpet and paint throughout.
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,165
2050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
University Manor
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1615 sqft
Perfectly positioned at the intersection between Route 60 and Route 202. Modern apartment community with extensive leisure amenities. Floor plans feature gourmet island kitchens and private patios or balconies. Apartments come with garage car parking.
Augusta Ranch
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East Apartments is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.

10138 E LEGEND Trail
10138 East Legend Trail, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1863 sqft
This elegant townhouse is located in the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.

5540 S Keene
5540 South Keene, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1800 sqft
Brand New Home in The Strand at Cadence!! This community is in a prime location, next to the freeway, and with all of the amenities possible.

10158 E THEOREM DR
10158 Theorem Drive, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2284 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5913949)

6280 E Roundup St
6280 East Roundup Street, Pinal County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Roundup - Property Id: 314323 Entire two story hillside home. Ramp to front door. 5 beds and 3 bath newly remodeled. Great location to work from home. Hike the trails or relax and watch the amazing Superstition Mountains from the backyard.

Parkwood Ranch
10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
Fabulous Condo with Resort Style Living ~ 3 b/2 b condo on the 2nd floor at Coyote Landing gated community. Tons of tasteful upgrades inside. Walk in to a very open split floor plan and notice 20x20 Canyon tile through out.

11310 E. Shelley Ave.
11310 East Shelley Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2505 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom property in East Mesa feels like brand new inside with an open floor-plan featuring a formal dining room, great room, spacious kitchen with dark granite counters/stainless steel appliances & 4 bedrooms including one full bed &

1255 S RIALTO --
1255 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1535 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.

Augusta Ranch
9462 E Kilarea Ave 212233799-001
9462 East Kilarea Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
Augusta Ranch beauty! - Situated within the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community this lovely home has 4 bedrooms/2 bath with living room and family room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, smooth top range and stainless

9015 East Gable Avenue
9015 East Gable Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Mesa. Home features marble flooring throughout and neutral paint. Large great room that overlooks kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances.

4515 South Saint Claire
4515 S St Claire, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2055 sqft
This spacious 4bd/2ba single story home is available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with formal living room. Large master bedroom and bath features walk in closet and separate shower/tub. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer hookups.

437 S 93rd Pl
437 South 93rd Place, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1462 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath single level home in the east valley. This property is updated with newer carpet and tile, Fresh interior two tone paint, Newer stainless steel appliances includes refrigerator.
Rent Report
Apache Junction

July 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report. Apache Junction rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apache Junction rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Apache Junction rents increased slightly over the past month

Apache Junction rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Apache Junction stand at $587 for a one-bedroom apartment and $731 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Apache Junction's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Apache Junction, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Apache Junction rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Apache Junction, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Apache Junction is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Apache Junction's median two-bedroom rent of $731 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Apache Junction's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apache Junction than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Apache Junction.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

