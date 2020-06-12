Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Casa Grande, AZ with garage

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
665 W MIRAGE Loop
665 West Mirage Loop, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1660 sqft
Furnished home, available for $1800/month includes all utilities and use of community pool. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Spacious open lay-out, Comfortable shaded back yard with pavered patio area, with BBQ.
Results within 5 miles of Casa Grande

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4060 N Monarch Dr
4060 North Monarch Drive, Eloy, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1232 sqft
NICE HOME IN TOLTEC - This one won't last long, so do not hesitate! Home has a 1 car garage and a HUGE enclosed yard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd
9987 West Santa Cruz Boulevard, Arizona City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1439 sqft
Available 05/04/20 Gorgeous, single-family home in Arizona City. Beautiful upgrades, atrium/patio in the center, huge Arizona room, storage unit in the back yard, den, extra-large garage and so much more! Resident responsible for all utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Casa Grande

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
19696 N MADISON Circle
19696 North Madison Circle, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2219 sqft
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home located in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa. This home is just minutes from great golf at The Duke and the community pool, tennis and workout center in the community.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
42360 W ABBEY Road
42360 Abbey Road, Maricopa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2019 sqft
Welcome to your home away from home. This home is fully furnished in the guard, gated 55+ community of Province. Home has split floor plan with master suite on one side and guest bedroom, guest bath and den on the other side of the great room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1050 W KACHINA Drive
1050 Kachina Drive, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1594 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom McLellan Meadows Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Interior , Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area,

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive
20150 North Peppermint Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2434 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This rare three bedroom with a desired split floor plan will make your stay in Province Active Adult experience extra special. This corner lot home has only a neighbor on one side. Step inside to a dedicated office space to the right.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
36362 Mallorca Avenue
36362 Mallorca Avenue, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40021 W Hayden Drive
40021 Hayden Drive, Maricopa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,549
2200 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22079 N Dietz Drive
22079 North Dietz Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2854 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
City Guide for Casa Grande, AZ

"Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Gotta pack, come on, get a move on, Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Ain't coming back, Wheels, get a move on" -- From "The Lights of Tucson" by Jim Campbell

Casa Grande is located smack dab in the middle of Phoenix and Tucson. So it's the perfect location if you can't choose between two major Arizona cities. Its proximity to the wildly popular Interstate 10 means you can simply hop on the freeway and drive north for about an hour to get to Phoenix, or head south for an hour until you arrive in Tucson. How's that for the best of both worlds? Well, at least if you like the whole Wild West theme Arizona has going on. We'll be honest -- if you don't dig a cactus garden and wilt in temperatures above 90 degrees, you should expect an adjustment period. If you're ready to join the 48,571 satisfied residents of this city, however, get a look at the rental housing choices you have here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

