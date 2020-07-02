996 S REBER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Gorgeous home with pride of ownership available to rent for the first time. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, upgraded Alder cabinetry with braided molding, granite countertops, fridge included, large built-in desk upstairs, huge master bedroom with oversized soaking tub and large shower with dual shower heads. Large walk-in closet and dual sinks make this a master suite to die for. Washer and Dryer included with laundry room upstairs. 3 community pools for this small community means the pools are never too cowded. Home is situated perfectly between all three pools and is walking distance to all three. Front door opens to large greenbelt with mature trees. Close to San Tan Village, 202 freeway, and downtown Gilbert. Sorry, no bankruptcy or collections. Monthly income must be 2.5x rent