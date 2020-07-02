All apartments in Gilbert
996 S REBER Avenue
996 S REBER Avenue

996 S Reber Ave · No Longer Available
Location

996 S Reber Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Gorgeous home with pride of ownership available to rent for the first time. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, upgraded Alder cabinetry with braided molding, granite countertops, fridge included, large built-in desk upstairs, huge master bedroom with oversized soaking tub and large shower with dual shower heads. Large walk-in closet and dual sinks make this a master suite to die for. Washer and Dryer included with laundry room upstairs. 3 community pools for this small community means the pools are never too cowded. Home is situated perfectly between all three pools and is walking distance to all three. Front door opens to large greenbelt with mature trees. Close to San Tan Village, 202 freeway, and downtown Gilbert. Sorry, no bankruptcy or collections. Monthly income must be 2.5x rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 S REBER Avenue have any available units?
996 S REBER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 996 S REBER Avenue have?
Some of 996 S REBER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 996 S REBER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
996 S REBER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 S REBER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 996 S REBER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 996 S REBER Avenue offer parking?
No, 996 S REBER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 996 S REBER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 996 S REBER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 S REBER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 996 S REBER Avenue has a pool.
Does 996 S REBER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 996 S REBER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 996 S REBER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 996 S REBER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
