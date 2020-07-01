993 S JACOB Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool garage

Immaculate remodel shows like a model home! All cabinets, granite, flooring, real hardwood flooring, baseboards, doors, and new paint in the interior and exterior in 2010. Amazing lot surrounded by tons of common area. Great backyard with covered patio, fenced pool, grassy areas and garden plot. Neighborhood is quiet and very friendly. Lease price includes pool services! 5 bedrooms, plus an oversized loft, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage on an amazing cul-de-sac lot. Elementary school is a short walk across green belt. Next to Lifetime fitness, shopping, and downtown Gilbert. No pets allowed.