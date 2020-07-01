All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 993 S JACOB Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
993 S JACOB Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

993 S JACOB Street

993 South Jacob Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

993 South Jacob Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
Immaculate remodel shows like a model home! All cabinets, granite, flooring, real hardwood flooring, baseboards, doors, and new paint in the interior and exterior in 2010. Amazing lot surrounded by tons of common area. Great backyard with covered patio, fenced pool, grassy areas and garden plot. Neighborhood is quiet and very friendly. Lease price includes pool services! 5 bedrooms, plus an oversized loft, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage on an amazing cul-de-sac lot. Elementary school is a short walk across green belt. Next to Lifetime fitness, shopping, and downtown Gilbert. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 993 S JACOB Street have any available units?
993 S JACOB Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 993 S JACOB Street have?
Some of 993 S JACOB Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 993 S JACOB Street currently offering any rent specials?
993 S JACOB Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 993 S JACOB Street pet-friendly?
No, 993 S JACOB Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 993 S JACOB Street offer parking?
Yes, 993 S JACOB Street offers parking.
Does 993 S JACOB Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 993 S JACOB Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 993 S JACOB Street have a pool?
Yes, 993 S JACOB Street has a pool.
Does 993 S JACOB Street have accessible units?
No, 993 S JACOB Street does not have accessible units.
Does 993 S JACOB Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 993 S JACOB Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College