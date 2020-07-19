All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

977 E NARROWLEAF Court

977 East Narrowleaf Court · (480) 216-9966
Location

977 East Narrowleaf Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Felty Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1933 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful & Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a Den, on a Cul-De-Sac street, and across from the Kiddie Park! You do not need to look any further....Granite Kitchen Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Black Gas Stove, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator, New Washer and Dryer, 18 inch Ceramic Travertine Tile throughout, Den can be used as a Bedroom, Large Master Suite, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub and Shower, Walk-in Closet, Gas Water Heater, Block Wall Fencing, and Oasis Backyard that needs very little maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 E NARROWLEAF Court have any available units?
977 E NARROWLEAF Court has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 977 E NARROWLEAF Court have?
Some of 977 E NARROWLEAF Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 E NARROWLEAF Court currently offering any rent specials?
977 E NARROWLEAF Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 E NARROWLEAF Court pet-friendly?
No, 977 E NARROWLEAF Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 977 E NARROWLEAF Court offer parking?
Yes, 977 E NARROWLEAF Court offers parking.
Does 977 E NARROWLEAF Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 977 E NARROWLEAF Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 E NARROWLEAF Court have a pool?
No, 977 E NARROWLEAF Court does not have a pool.
Does 977 E NARROWLEAF Court have accessible units?
No, 977 E NARROWLEAF Court does not have accessible units.
Does 977 E NARROWLEAF Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 977 E NARROWLEAF Court has units with dishwashers.
