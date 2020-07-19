977 E NARROWLEAF Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful & Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a Den, on a Cul-De-Sac street, and across from the Kiddie Park! You do not need to look any further....Granite Kitchen Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Black Gas Stove, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator, New Washer and Dryer, 18 inch Ceramic Travertine Tile throughout, Den can be used as a Bedroom, Large Master Suite, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub and Shower, Walk-in Closet, Gas Water Heater, Block Wall Fencing, and Oasis Backyard that needs very little maintenance.