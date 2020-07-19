977 E NARROWLEAF Court

Amenities
Beautiful & Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a Den, on a Cul-De-Sac street, and across from the Kiddie Park! You do not need to look any further....Granite Kitchen Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Black Gas Stove, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator, New Washer and Dryer, 18 inch Ceramic Travertine Tile throughout, Den can be used as a Bedroom, Large Master Suite, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub and Shower, Walk-in Closet, Gas Water Heater, Block Wall Fencing, and Oasis Backyard that needs very little maintenance.