969 S Huish Drive

No Application Fees! Well maintained 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bathroom Gilbert home in Cooley Station community. This community features three community pools, hot tub, green areas, children's playgrounds and more. Open living room and formal dining area with upgraded ceiling fans, flooring and window blinds throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops, tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, dining area, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric range, side by side refrigerator. All bedrooms are on the third floor. Master suite features large bedroom with balcony and separate sitting room, walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Two car garage with built-in storage cabinets. Washing machine and dryer included along with water softener.