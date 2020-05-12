All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

969 S Huish Drive

969 S Huish Dr · No Longer Available
Location

969 S Huish Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
No Application Fees! Well maintained 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bathroom Gilbert home in Cooley Station community. This community features three community pools, hot tub, green areas, children's playgrounds and more. Open living room and formal dining area with upgraded ceiling fans, flooring and window blinds throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops, tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, dining area, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric range, side by side refrigerator. All bedrooms are on the third floor. Master suite features large bedroom with balcony and separate sitting room, walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Two car garage with built-in storage cabinets. Washing machine and dryer included along with water softener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 S Huish Drive have any available units?
969 S Huish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 S Huish Drive have?
Some of 969 S Huish Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 S Huish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
969 S Huish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 S Huish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 969 S Huish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 969 S Huish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 969 S Huish Drive offers parking.
Does 969 S Huish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 S Huish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 S Huish Drive have a pool?
Yes, 969 S Huish Drive has a pool.
Does 969 S Huish Drive have accessible units?
No, 969 S Huish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 969 S Huish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 S Huish Drive has units with dishwashers.
