Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
959 S. Tucana Ln.
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

959 S. Tucana Ln.

959 South Tucana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

959 South Tucana Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
959 S. Tucana Ln. - Beautiful 3 Bed + Den/Office 2.5 Bath In Gilbert! - Higley & Warner - CALL TODAY! - BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM + DEN/OFFICE, 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN GILBERT! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF HIGLEY & WARNER IN THE "SAN SAVINO" COMMUNITY!
OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, MAPLE CABINETS IN KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST ROOM, NEUTRAL INTERIOR PAINT, PLUSH CARPET & MORE! COMMUNITY POOL & CHILDRENS PLAY AREA,HOA MAINTAINS FRONT YARD LANDSCAPING.***ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED IN LEASE***
CLOSE TO SAN TAN VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, & LOOP 202 FREEWAY!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3402637)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 S. Tucana Ln. have any available units?
959 S. Tucana Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 959 S. Tucana Ln. have?
Some of 959 S. Tucana Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 S. Tucana Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
959 S. Tucana Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 S. Tucana Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 959 S. Tucana Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 959 S. Tucana Ln. offer parking?
No, 959 S. Tucana Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 959 S. Tucana Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 959 S. Tucana Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 S. Tucana Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 959 S. Tucana Ln. has a pool.
Does 959 S. Tucana Ln. have accessible units?
No, 959 S. Tucana Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 959 S. Tucana Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 959 S. Tucana Ln. has units with dishwashers.

