959 S. Tucana Ln. - Beautiful 3 Bed + Den/Office 2.5 Bath In Gilbert! - Higley & Warner - CALL TODAY! - BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM + DEN/OFFICE, 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN GILBERT! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF HIGLEY & WARNER IN THE "SAN SAVINO" COMMUNITY!
OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, MAPLE CABINETS IN KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST ROOM, NEUTRAL INTERIOR PAINT, PLUSH CARPET & MORE! COMMUNITY POOL & CHILDRENS PLAY AREA,HOA MAINTAINS FRONT YARD LANDSCAPING.***ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED IN LEASE***
CLOSE TO SAN TAN VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, & LOOP 202 FREEWAY!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
No Pets Allowed
