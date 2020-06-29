Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

959 S. Tucana Ln. - Beautiful 3 Bed + Den/Office 2.5 Bath In Gilbert! - Higley & Warner - CALL TODAY! - BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM + DEN/OFFICE, 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN GILBERT! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF HIGLEY & WARNER IN THE "SAN SAVINO" COMMUNITY!

OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, MAPLE CABINETS IN KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST ROOM, NEUTRAL INTERIOR PAINT, PLUSH CARPET & MORE! COMMUNITY POOL & CHILDRENS PLAY AREA,HOA MAINTAINS FRONT YARD LANDSCAPING.***ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED IN LEASE***

CLOSE TO SAN TAN VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, & LOOP 202 FREEWAY!



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



No Pets Allowed



