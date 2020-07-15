952 South Adam Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath home. Downstairs has large eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, top of the line granite counters, staggered dark rich cabinets with glass in-sets, large walk-in pantry, stainless-steel appliances including REFRIGERATOR. Guest bathroom, Living Room wired for surround sound & huge storage area under stairs. Upstairs, JUST installed CARPET, has a bonus office/playroom wired for surround sound, 2 additional bedrooms, plus master has his and her vanities, private toilet area, huge walk-in-closet and tiled shower.

The community offers 3 pools, spas, children's playgrounds, basketball court & green belts, minutes from loop 202, US-60, San Tan Village, Costco, parks and more!