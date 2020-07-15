All apartments in Gilbert
952 South Adam Way
Last updated June 28 2020 at 4:32 AM

952 South Adam Way

952 South Adam Way · (480) 205-4521
Location

952 South Adam Way, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath home. Downstairs has large eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, top of the line granite counters, staggered dark rich cabinets with glass in-sets, large walk-in pantry, stainless-steel appliances including REFRIGERATOR. Guest bathroom, Living Room wired for surround sound & huge storage area under stairs. Upstairs, JUST installed CARPET, has a bonus office/playroom wired for surround sound, 2 additional bedrooms, plus master has his and her vanities, private toilet area, huge walk-in-closet and tiled shower.
The community offers 3 pools, spas, children's playgrounds, basketball court & green belts, minutes from loop 202, US-60, San Tan Village, Costco, parks and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 South Adam Way have any available units?
952 South Adam Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 South Adam Way have?
Some of 952 South Adam Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 South Adam Way currently offering any rent specials?
952 South Adam Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 South Adam Way pet-friendly?
No, 952 South Adam Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 952 South Adam Way offer parking?
Yes, 952 South Adam Way offers parking.
Does 952 South Adam Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 South Adam Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 South Adam Way have a pool?
Yes, 952 South Adam Way has a pool.
Does 952 South Adam Way have accessible units?
No, 952 South Adam Way does not have accessible units.
Does 952 South Adam Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 952 South Adam Way has units with dishwashers.
