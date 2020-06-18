Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool pet friendly

926 S. Annie Ln. - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath In Gilbert! - Higley & Warner - CALL NOW! - Charming Gilbert home! Beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in the heart of Gilbert off of Higley & Warner in the highly sought after "Cooley Station North" Community!

Wonderful Italian Villa type home with popular split floor plan offering downstairs master suite with his and her closets separate exit out to private patio area. Upstairs features tile and carpet in lovely great room area with large kitchen, beautiful cabinets waiting for you to create that gourmet dinner. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom on this level. ***Home is available for a lease through June 2020, if needed****



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



No Pets Allowed



