All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 926 S. Annie Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
926 S. Annie Ln.
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

926 S. Annie Ln.

926 S Annie Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

926 S Annie Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
926 S. Annie Ln. - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath In Gilbert! - Higley & Warner - CALL NOW! - Charming Gilbert home! Beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in the heart of Gilbert off of Higley & Warner in the highly sought after "Cooley Station North" Community!
Wonderful Italian Villa type home with popular split floor plan offering downstairs master suite with his and her closets separate exit out to private patio area. Upstairs features tile and carpet in lovely great room area with large kitchen, beautiful cabinets waiting for you to create that gourmet dinner. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom on this level. ***Home is available for a lease through June 2020, if needed****

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2657000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 S. Annie Ln. have any available units?
926 S. Annie Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 S. Annie Ln. have?
Some of 926 S. Annie Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 S. Annie Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
926 S. Annie Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 S. Annie Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 S. Annie Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 926 S. Annie Ln. offer parking?
No, 926 S. Annie Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 926 S. Annie Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 S. Annie Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 S. Annie Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 926 S. Annie Ln. has a pool.
Does 926 S. Annie Ln. have accessible units?
No, 926 S. Annie Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 926 S. Annie Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 S. Annie Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College