Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Towne Meadows.

Across the street from neighborhood park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

Pets may be allowed with an additional deposit of $200 per pet.

Date Available: March 1, 2020.

$1,495/month rent. $1,495 security deposit required.



I am holding an open house on Wednesday March 4 from 5pm - 6pm, so please stop by if you can.