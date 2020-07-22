909 South Nielson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

GOLF COURSE LOT! Single level house in heart of Gilbert with great schools! New carpet in bedrooms, tile in living area. Bright, open kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space, including pantry. New dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer can be provided with extra $30/month rent. Master bed has master bath with dual sinks, separate garden tub/glass shower & large walk-in closet w/ shelving. Backyard has covered patio & scenic fencing w/ GREAT VIEW of golf course!



No cat, prefer no dog due to new carpet. No eviction history, no felony history. monthly verifiable income above $4500. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1500 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.