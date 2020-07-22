All apartments in Gilbert
909 South Nielson Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 6:17 PM

909 South Nielson Street

909 South Nielson Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 South Nielson Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
GOLF COURSE LOT! Single level house in heart of Gilbert with great schools! New carpet in bedrooms, tile in living area. Bright, open kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space, including pantry. New dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer can be provided with extra $30/month rent. Master bed has master bath with dual sinks, separate garden tub/glass shower & large walk-in closet w/ shelving. Backyard has covered patio & scenic fencing w/ GREAT VIEW of golf course!

No cat, prefer no dog due to new carpet. No eviction history, no felony history. monthly verifiable income above $4500. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1500 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 South Nielson Street have any available units?
909 South Nielson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 South Nielson Street have?
Some of 909 South Nielson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 South Nielson Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 South Nielson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 South Nielson Street pet-friendly?
No, 909 South Nielson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 909 South Nielson Street offer parking?
No, 909 South Nielson Street does not offer parking.
Does 909 South Nielson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 South Nielson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 South Nielson Street have a pool?
No, 909 South Nielson Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 South Nielson Street have accessible units?
No, 909 South Nielson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 South Nielson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 South Nielson Street has units with dishwashers.
