All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 893 W STRAFORD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
893 W STRAFORD Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

893 W STRAFORD Avenue

893 West Straford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

893 West Straford Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
3 Bedroom single level with sparkling pebble tec pool with waterfall. Tons of large tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms only. Spacious kitchen with island. All new stainless kitchen appliances. Breakfast Bar. Granite counter tops throughout home. Wood blinds and sun screens and fans. Formal living/dining room is perfect for a pool table/game room. Large family room also. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet, two sinks, garden tub and shower. Great neighborhood with tennis courts, volley ball court, community center, lake and many parks. Near walking/biking trail. Never been smoked in. Lessor approval on pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 893 W STRAFORD Avenue have any available units?
893 W STRAFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 893 W STRAFORD Avenue have?
Some of 893 W STRAFORD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 893 W STRAFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
893 W STRAFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 893 W STRAFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 893 W STRAFORD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 893 W STRAFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 893 W STRAFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 893 W STRAFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 893 W STRAFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 893 W STRAFORD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 893 W STRAFORD Avenue has a pool.
Does 893 W STRAFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 893 W STRAFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 893 W STRAFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 893 W STRAFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College