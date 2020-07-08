893 W STRAFORD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room parking pool pool table tennis court

3 Bedroom single level with sparkling pebble tec pool with waterfall. Tons of large tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms only. Spacious kitchen with island. All new stainless kitchen appliances. Breakfast Bar. Granite counter tops throughout home. Wood blinds and sun screens and fans. Formal living/dining room is perfect for a pool table/game room. Large family room also. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet, two sinks, garden tub and shower. Great neighborhood with tennis courts, volley ball court, community center, lake and many parks. Near walking/biking trail. Never been smoked in. Lessor approval on pets.