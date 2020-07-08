893 W STRAFORD Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom single level with sparkling pebble tec pool with waterfall. Tons of large tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms only. Spacious kitchen with island. All new stainless kitchen appliances. Breakfast Bar. Granite counter tops throughout home. Wood blinds and sun screens and fans. Formal living/dining room is perfect for a pool table/game room. Large family room also. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet, two sinks, garden tub and shower. Great neighborhood with tennis courts, volley ball court, community center, lake and many parks. Near walking/biking trail. Never been smoked in. Lessor approval on pets.