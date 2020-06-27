Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1515 Sq. Ft. - in Gilbert, AZ - 879 W Sierra Madre Ave, Gilbert, AZ Welcome home! You will instantly feel at home here. There is 1511 sq ft with 3 bed 2 baths. It has a cozy fire place in the living room, eat in kitchen and dining room. In the master bath enjoy a separate tub and beautiful tile shower. The AC is brand as well as the water heater, refrigerator, and microwave. You will not want to miss this one.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 Property Management Fee

$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee per pet allowed (small dogs only)

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



(RLNE5096322)