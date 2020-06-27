All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

879 W. Sierra Madre Ave.

879 West Sierra Madre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

879 West Sierra Madre Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1515 Sq. Ft. - in Gilbert, AZ - 879 W Sierra Madre Ave, Gilbert, AZ Welcome home! You will instantly feel at home here. There is 1511 sq ft with 3 bed 2 baths. It has a cozy fire place in the living room, eat in kitchen and dining room. In the master bath enjoy a separate tub and beautiful tile shower. The AC is brand as well as the water heater, refrigerator, and microwave. You will not want to miss this one.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee per pet allowed (small dogs only)
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

(RLNE5096322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. have any available units?
879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. have?
Some of 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. offer parking?
No, 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. have a pool?
No, 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. have accessible units?
No, 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 879 W. Sierra Madre Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
