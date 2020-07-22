878 East Devon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 3 bath w/ Office space.

2 car garage. Washer and Dryer included but not warranted. Carpet throughout the home.

Nice appliances with lots of kitchen space plus a pantry. Nice cozy private backyard for enjoyment.

Community Pool

Please go by and check it out,

Ready to be called HOME

City of Gilbert rental tax is included in the rent above.

Security deposit is one months rent plus 200 dollar

non-refundable lease administration fee.

