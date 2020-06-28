862 East Vaughn Avenue

Amenities
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM
Click to see if you qualify,
http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/
3 bedroom 2 bathroom close to schools, shopping and freeway. Split floorplan with great room and 2 car garage.
Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1400
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $350
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: No Pets
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 1.5%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%
*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400 Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 8/30/19
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.